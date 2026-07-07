Sheriff: 1 killed, 3 injured, including 12-year-old, in two-vehicle crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A woman was killed, and three other people were injured, including a child with life-threatening injuries, Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to a crash in the 7400 block of Industrial Road around 4:15 p.m.

Deputies found that 55-year-old Shirley Hadden, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2020 Honda Fit northbound while exiting a parking lot on Industrial Road, and when Hadden attempted to turn left from the parking lot and cross both eastbound lanes to travel west, she pulled into the path of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata that was being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Erlanger.

Hadden was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

A 12-year-old passenger in Hadden's vehicle was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A 70-year-old woman who was also in Hadden's vehicle was transported to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies also said the 52-year-old driver of the Hyundai was transported to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office's Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Speed, alcohol or drug impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash at this time.

All occupants in both vehicles involved were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.

The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed at this time, and all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Industrial Road was shut down for roughly three hours after the crash.