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Police: Juvenile shot Downtown late Monday night

Cincinnati police
WCPO
Year-to-date as of May 14, Cincinnati's crime dashboard reported 74 shootings. That's an increase over the 65 reported during the same period in 2025.
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was shot late Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said officers in District One were notified around 11:17 p.m. that a juvenile with a gunshot wound had arrived at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Officers learned the shooting that wounded the juvenile happened near the intersection of 9th Street and Walnut Street Downtown, which is near the main Cincinnati Public Library.

Police said they are still investigating what circumstances led up to the shooting; police said there is currently no suspect information available, but police do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Police also did not elaborate on the juvenile victim's injuries or condition.

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

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