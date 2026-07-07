Kristen Skovira is an anchor on WCPO 9's Good Morning Tri-State newscast, weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.
When did you start working here?:
January 2023
Where else have you worked?
KGWN Cheyenne, Wyoming
WINK Ft. Myers, Florida
KMGH Denver, Colorado
WTVF Nashville, Tennessee
KIVI Boise, Idaho
National Publicity Department, Walt Disney Studios, Burbank, California
Where did you go to college?:
Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?:
Ault Park, Jeni's Ice Creams, Cincinnati Open
All-time favorites…
TV Shows: Better Call Saul, Barry, Hacks
Books: The Great Gatsby, Molly's Game
Movies: Jerry Maguire, Star Wars, The Prestige, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music: Spotify says I like vapor soul, chill wave and modern rock
Apps I can't live without: Insta, Spotify