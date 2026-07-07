Kristen Skovira is an anchor on WCPO 9's Good Morning Tri-State newscast, weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.

When did you start working here?:

January 2023

Where else have you worked?

KGWN Cheyenne, Wyoming

WINK Ft. Myers, Florida

KMGH Denver, Colorado

WTVF Nashville, Tennessee

KIVI Boise, Idaho

National Publicity Department, Walt Disney Studios, Burbank, California

Where did you go to college?:

Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?:

Ault Park, Jeni's Ice Creams, Cincinnati Open

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: Better Call Saul, Barry, Hacks

Books: The Great Gatsby, Molly's Game

Movies: Jerry Maguire, Star Wars, The Prestige, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music: Spotify says I like vapor soul, chill wave and modern rock

Apps I can't live without: Insta, Spotify