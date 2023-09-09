Wyoming High School football team wins 71st consecutive regular season game

CINCINNATI — The Wyoming High School football program joined elite statewide company Friday night.

Wyoming defeated visiting Madeira 28-20 as the Cowboys won their 71st consecutive regular season game. Wyoming tied Moeller (1978-85) for what is believed to be the top mark for most consecutive regular season wins in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book.

"Our players and coaches work extremely hard day in and day out to make sure we are prepared and focused on our opponent," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "Over the years the players and coaches have worked to just get better every day and when you can do that great things can be accomplished."

Wyoming (4-0), which hasn't lost in the regular season since Oct. 23, 2015, can reach the state's top mark with a win over visiting Taylor (2-2) next week.

Williamsburg junior JJ Miller threw for 435 yards and a school-record eight touchdowns in a 57-27 win over Hillsboro Friday. Miller is tied with 12 players for second place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association list for most passing touchdowns in a game. That list includes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Findlay High School).

Jason Moberly/Williamsburg High School Williamsburg junior quarterback JJ Miller threw for a school-record eight touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Hillsboro Friday night.

WCPO 9 Game of the Week

Minutes after the St. Xavier football team defeated host Withrow 14-10 Friday night, St. X coach Steve Specht was asked about the Bombers on the field.

Instead of initially discussing the victory, Specht preferred to place the focus on Withrow and the non-conference game itself which was the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

"I'm going to tell you something; the job that (Withrow) coach (Kali) Jones and his staff and these kids — they played fast, they play hard," Specht said. "They play the game the right way. What a great game. They're going to win a bunch of football games this year and I hope they can take it all the way."

The Bombers led 14-3 at halftime after two first quarter touchdowns — a 1-yard run by sophomore Spencer Stegbauer and a 23-yard reception by senior Jack McClatchey.

But, Withrow electrified the home crowd on the opening kickoff of the second half. That's when senior Terhyon Nichols (University of Kentucky verbal commit) took the kickoff return 96 yards for a touchdown to help the close gap to four points.

The momentum seemed to shift with the Tigers' 10 unanswered points, but the Bombers made some key plays in the fourth quarter to hold onto the victory.

"They weathered the storm," Specht said of the Bombers. "That's a heck of a football team. We got a lot of things we got to clean up. I know coach Jones is going to say the same thing to his kids. But I thought both sides of the ball — the kids played really hard."

Philip Lee/WCPO St. Xavier junior quarterback Chase Herbstreit prepares to take a snap during the game at Withrow Friday night.

The St. X defense limited Withrow to 145 yards of total offense, including 37 yards passing. Senior linebacker Noah Beck (United States Naval Academy commit) had a game-high nine tackles.

"We have to improve on mental errors and execution," Jones said. "That's what we will focus on."

St. X (3-1) plays Moeller (1-3) at Welcome Stadium Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m. kickoff). It's a Greater Catholic League South division rivalry game that the Bombers scheduled game-planning for today. The St. X victory Friday night occurred a week after the Bombers lost in Tennessee.

"It's a great challenge," said St. X senior defensive lineman Ted Hammond, a Michigan commit. "We want to play the best schedule in Ohio just so we're ready for the playoffs. So coming back here in Cincinnati and getting that win in front of our student section, our band was playing — it's just a great experience to be here back in Cincinnati. We're ready for the GCL this week."

Withrow (3-1) plays host to Trotwood Madison (3-1) Sept. 15.

NEWS AND NOTES



Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg won his 200th career game Friday night in a 42-21 win over Mariemont. Rodenberg is in his 30th year as a high school football head coach.

Vote for this week's WCPO player of the week here.

Milford (4-0) and Princeton (4-0) are the two remaining undefeated teams in Division I, Region 4. Princeton defeated Mason 20-3 Friday night while Milford defeated Anderson 56-35. Milford senior running back Nathan Webster had 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Senior linebacker/running back Tofa Luani had 14 tackles, a blocked punt and three rushing touchdowns. "We were really physical last night," Milford coach Tom Grippa said. "It was a really good night for the Eagles."

Anderson had 108 offensive snaps in the game against Milford Friday night. The range varies for several hundreds of high school football teams in Ohio but the typical average for a team goes from 50 to 80 offensive snaps.

East Central senior running back Josh Ringer (Miami University commit) rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans' 55-0 win over host Franklin County. Ringer became East Central's all-time rushing touchdowns leader (70) and became the school's all-time leading scorer in football with 444 points.

"Josh's accomplishments are pretty impressive considering our tradition of great running backs," East Central coach Jake Meiners said. "He has placed his name among the greats in our school history. Josh had a great night and that is almost what we've come to expect out of him. He's off to a great start."

"Josh's accomplishments are pretty impressive considering our tradition of great running backs," East Central coach Jake Meiners said. "He has placed his name among the greats in our school history. Josh had a great night and that is almost what we've come to expect out of him. He's off to a great start." Fairfield senior quarterback Talon Fisher (United States Naval Academy commit) threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 win over host Lakota East. "Talon has shown the ability to change a game in so many ways," Fairfield coach Jason Krause said. "Last night he did just that. He put those guys on his back and willed us to a win. What a great kid!"

Junior Aiden McGuire's 27-yard field goal with 11 seconds left gave Fairfield its first win this season.

"Aiden was clutch," Krause said. "East used two timeouts to ice him. Calm and cool. Split the uprights. That was his first game winner. So proud of that kid. He stays locked in."

Junior Aiden McGuire's 27-yard field goal with 11 seconds left gave Fairfield its first win this season. "Aiden was clutch," Krause said. "East used two timeouts to ice him. Calm and cool. Split the uprights. That was his first game winner. So proud of that kid. He stays locked in." Loveland defeated Kings Friday night for the first time since the 2013 season. Loveland coach Andy Cruse said it was pivotal moment for the Tigers' season and the players and fans celebrated on the field. Cruse said it was a memorable night for the school community.

New Richmond freshman quarterback Brady Young threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 47-6 win over Clermont Northeastern. He is on pace to set the school's single-season passing yards mark. The current record is held by AJ Metzger who threw for 3,074 yards last season. Junior wide receiver Cohen Manning tied a school record with 11 touchdowns receiving this season. He has 768 yards receiving this season and the school single-season record is 1,033 yards.

Beechwood junior quarterback Clay Hayden was 24 of 34 passing for 433 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers' 58-54 win over Simon Kenton. Beechwood has a 14-game win streak entering next week's game against visiting Covington Catholic.

Badin set a program record with its 32nd consecutive regular-season win in the Rams' 35-2 victory over Roger Bacon Friday night in Hamilton.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter