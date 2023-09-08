Watch Now
Schedules, scores for Week 4 of high school football

High school football scoreboard
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 16:41:41-04

CINCINNATI — It's Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season!

The WCPO 9 Football Friday Game of the Week, Withrow vs. St. Xavier, kicks off at 7 p.m. It's one of the most anticipated games of the regular season between two of Greater Cincinnati's premier football programs with a great deal of talent this season.

Crews will also be at Turpin vs. Winton Woods, Milford vs. Anderson, Roger Bacon vs. Badin, Mount Healthy vs. Clinton-Massie, Conner vs. NewCath, Beechwood vs. Simon Kenton, Highlands vs. Ryle and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.

