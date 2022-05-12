Woodward point guard Paul McMillan IV announces commitment to the New Jersey Institute of Technology

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School senior point guard Paul McMillan IV announced Thursday afternoon he has made a commitment to play college basketball at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

McMillan, the Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the state's No. 6 boys basketball scorer all-time, narrowed his choices to eight schools earlier this week.

Those college basketball programs included California State University, Northridge (Cal State Northridge), Cleveland State University, Kansas State University, Ball State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), University of Pennsylvania (Penn), Loyola Marymount University and Northeastern University.

He graduated Wednesday night from Woodward with a 4.0 grade-point average and was named co-valedictorian.

"It took me all the way to this time," McMillan said Wednesday night of the recruiting process. "You know I thought coming into my senior year I would have it already figured out but my senior year was kind of strange and a little bit different from most senior years."

A Division II state co-player of the year, McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final in March — it was Woodward's first regional final appearance since 1990.

McMillan averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in his senior year.

He completed his memorable high school career with 2,658 career points, finishing sixth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time career boys basketball points list ahead of LeBron James and several other notable names during the postseason tournament this winter.

McMillan is believed to be the first high school basketball player in Cincinnati Public Schools history to surpass 2,000 career points, according to CPS Athletics Manager Josh Hardin.

McMillan was a three-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year. He is the first Gatorade boys basketball player of the year from Woodward.

McMillan feels grateful for the opportunity to play at Woodward while excelling academically and athletically.

"I've been extremely blessed to be able to change the program around, the culture around, the school around," he said.

