Woodward point guard Paul McMillan IV considers college programs coast to coast

CINCINNATI — Woodward senior point guard Paul McMillan IV is scheduled to announce his college basketball commitment Thursday afternoon from among eight program finalists.

Those college basketball programs include (in no particular order) California State University, Northridge (Cal State Northridge), Cleveland State University, Kansas State University, Ball State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), University of Pennsylvania (Penn), Loyola Marymount University and Northeastern University.

McMillan, the Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the state's No. 6 boys basketball scorer all-time, is set to announce at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodward for his college signing/commitment day.

A Division II state co-player of the year, McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final in March. It was Woodward's first regional final appearance since 1990.

McMillan averaged 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in his senior year.

He completed his memorable high school career with 2,658 career points, finishing sixth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time career boys basketball points list ahead of LeBron James and several other notable names during the postseason tournament this winter.

McMillan is believed to be the first high school basketball player in Cincinnati Public Schools history to surpass 2,000 career points, according to CPS Athletics Manager Josh Hardin.

A 4.0 grade-point average student and co-valedictorian, McMillan was a three-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year. He is the first Gatorade boys basketball player of the year from Woodward.

