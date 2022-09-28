Winton Woods RB Trey Cornist reflects on 'unbelievable' performance, tying program record

Trey Cornist can't stop smiling when he thinks about the previous week's game — one he won't ever forget.

The Winton Woods High School senior running back rushed for a career-high 343 yards on just 18 carries in the Warriors' 62-31 win over visiting Anderson Sept. 23.

"It's been so fun," said Cornist, the WCPO player of the week. "I'm so happy I'm here. I love this team so much. It's been real awesome. Everybody has been showing love. We are helping each other get better every day."

Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said the performance was "unbelievable."

"He knows he's a good back but he's a team guy," Murphy said. "He's a worker. Hopefully, that gave him a taste of his potential and what he's able to do on 18 carries."

Cornist, who is verbally committed to Georgia Tech, scored six rushing touchdowns, tying a program record with Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, a 2020 grad. He said he enjoyed the reaction to his game on social media Friday night and was very grateful when Williams called to congratulate him on the memorable game.

"That's a Winton Woods legend right there," Cornist said. "He is grinding. He works real hard. He is a very good player. You see what he's doing at (Ohio State). I feel happy about that."

Cornist has rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns (14.8 yards per carry) this season for the Warriors (6-0, 5-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) who play at Kings (6-0, 5-0) Friday night.

"Trey is the real deal," Kings coach Alex Garvin said. "We have not seen a back like that this year and probably won't all year."

A victory Friday night could go a long way in helping one of these teams win the ECC as the postseason draws near. Kings is No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings while Winton Woods is No. 4.

Kings, which defeated Winton Woods in the 2021 regular season, believes it belongs in the same conversation with the Warriors, who have won 15 consecutive games.

The Knights are led by several players, including senior quarterback Will Kocher who has thrown for 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's rushed for 290 yards and six touchdowns.

"We get to play the defending state champion at home on a beautiful Friday night in September," Garvin said.

"It's our homecoming game so there are going to be 4,000-plus people on campus starting around 5 p.m. for the parade and game. I just don't want them to lose perspective on how amazing of a night this is going to be."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter