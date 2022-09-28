High School Insider: Nippert Stadium to host a GCL South showdown this Friday night

There is plenty at stake Friday night in a GCL South showdown at Nippert Stadium.

That's when Moeller (6-0) plays host to Elder (5-1) in one of the most anticipated high school football games this season.

Moeller can win the GCL South outright with a win. Elder can clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory as the Panthers still have to play La Salle Oct. 21.

"I think that the atmosphere is going to be pretty neat," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "I'm excited for that for our kids."

Coach Elder and Elder High School coach Doug Ramsey join the WCPO High School Insider to discuss this game.

You will also hear from Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist, who reflects upon the reaction he received after he rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns last week.

Covington Catholic coach Eddie Eviston explains the key to the Colonels' five-game win streak after a district win at Cooper last week.

Edgewood coach Scott Clemmons discusses the Cougars' five-game win streak.

And Cincinnati Country Day coach Dennis Coyle explains a why a loss to rival Summit Country Day in late August became a turning point for the Nighthawks this season.

Watch this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the podcast player below:



