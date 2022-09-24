'An absolute machine': Winton Woods RB Trey Cornist scores six touchdowns in Warriors win

FOREST PARK, Ohio — What a night for Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist.

The senior running back rushed for 319 yards and six touchdowns as the Warriors rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Anderson 62-31 Friday night.

Cornist, who is verbally committed to Georgia Tech, tied a Winton Woods program record with 2020 graduate Miyan Williams (Ohio State) with six rushing touchdowns, according to Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy.

Rushing for 938 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, Cornist consistently eluded two or three defenders or simply went untouched through the secondary on some plays. The offensive line was also very good at helping him.

"He was an absolute machine," Winton Murphy said.

Cornist is a candidate for WCPO's Week 6 Player of the Week.

Winton Woods, which has won 15 consecutive games, trailed 24-21 at halftime but outscored the Raptors 41-6 in the second half.

Winton Woods (6-0, 5-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) plays at Kings (6-0, 5-0) Sept. 30. Both teams are in first place in the ECC standings. Kings is No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points ratings while Winton Woods is No. 3.

MILESTONE VICTORY: Roger Bacon defeated Norwood 30-7 as the Spartans won their 500th game in program history. Roger Bacon is the 79th team in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to earn the milestone, according to Roger Bacon assistant athletic director David Olson.

"This win means a lot for the entire Roger Bacon community from 1928 to the present," Spartans coach Mike Blaut said. "A lot of great Spartans have come and gone before this team to make this accomplishment a possibility."

FIVE IN A ROW: Covington Catholic won its fifth consecutive game as the Colonels defeated host Cooper 14-7 in a district opener for both teams in Northern Kentucky. Junior Owen Leen scored on an 89-yard touchdown pass from junior Evan Pitzer in the second quarter to lift the Colonels (5-1). "He's a workhorse," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. "He's small but mighty. He continues to make plays for us."

GCL SOUTH SHOWDOWN: Moeller (6-0) plays Elder (5-1) in a Greater Catholic League South division game at Nippert Stadium Sept. 30. Moeller defeated La Salle 47-14 Friday night. Elder defeated St. Xavier 42-10. Moeller can clinch the GCL South outright with a victory Sept. 30. Elder can clinch at least a share of the conference title.

EAGLES SOARING: Milford senior quarterback Austin Hardin was 26 of 32 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns and junior wide receiver Reece Davis had nine receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' 42-17 win at Little Miami.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter