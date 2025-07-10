Gamble Montessori names Patrick Cosgrove as its boys basketball coach

CINCINNATI — James N. Gamble Montessori High School has named Patrick Cosgrove as its boys basketball coach, according to Gamble Montessori athletic director Dave Miller.

“Coach Cosgrove brings with him a wealth of knowledge and head coaching experience,” Miller said. “He is a proven leader who is deeply committed to developing student-athletes both on the court and in the classroom. After speaking with his former athletic directors and learning about the positive impact he’s had on their programs, we are confident that Coach Cosgrove will help guide our student-athletes toward excellence in both athletics and character.”

Cosgrove takes over a Gamble Montessori program that had a 14-8 record overall during the 2024-25 season. The Gators were 11-3 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue Division. The team completed its season in third place in the division.

Cosgrove succeeds former Gamble Montessori head coach Steve Horton, who was the program head coach for one season.

Woodward named Horton as its boys basketball coach in late June.

Gamble Montessori is a Division IV program. The first day of Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball coaching is Oct. 31. The season is set to begin Nov. 26.

