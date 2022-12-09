Western Brown senior QB Drew Novak verbally commits to Ashland University

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School senior quarterback Drew Novak announced Friday afternoon he has verbally committed to Ashland University, an NCAA Division II program in Ashland, Ohio.

Novak completed an official visit to the school on Friday. The Eagles offered Novak a scholarship this past summer.

"Ashland is a good fit for Drew because he felt at home on his visit," Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said. "He felt a connection with the coaching staff right away. They run a very similar spread offense as us but are also very balanced."

Novak, named the Ohio Division III state offensive player of the year earlier this week, completed his high school career with 14,127 yards passing which is No. 3 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association career passing yards list.

Novak, a 2021 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, threw for 4,203 yards and 35 touchdowns during this memorable senior season in which he passed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) on the state career passing yards list in mid-September.

Novak's 131 touchdown passes is also on the state record list in that category. He rushed for 2,830 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career, too.

Western Brown (11-2) was a Division III regional semifinalist this season. Western Brown was 27-8 since the start of the 2020 season.

The Broncos earned back-to-back 11-win seasons and advanced to the regional final in 2021 for the first time in program history. Novak was a significant part of the Broncos' success.

"He's a great leader and mentor for others around him," Osborne said. "You won't find a more humble kid than Drew. He always puts the team and others first. I'm super proud of him for all of the achievements he has accomplished in our three years together."

