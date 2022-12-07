Winton Woods cornerback, Western Brown quarterback earn state player of year honors

CINCINNATI — Winton Woods senior cornerback Jermaine Mathews and Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak earned state player of the year awards Wednesday afternoon.

Mathews, who is verbally committed to The Ohio State University, was named the Division II state defensive player of the year.

Novak was named the Division III state offensive player of the year.

The Divisions II and III football all-state teams were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

On Monday, the Divisions VI and VII all-state teams were announced, followed by the Divisions IV and V teams on Tuesday.

Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester — the Ohio Mr. Football runner-up — earned Division IV state offensive player of the year honors.

The Division I all-state team will be announced on Thursday.

Mathews, rated Ohio's No. 2 player in the 2023 class by the 247 Sports Composite, earned 51 tackles (36), four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and six interceptions for the Warriors (12-1), a Division II regional semifinalist.

Mathews, who is rated the nation's No. 15 cornerback by the 247 Sports Composite, helped to lead the Warriors to a 2021 Division II state title.

"He's a phenomenal young man and I could not be more proud of him," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "He's been a state champion and a defensive player of the year and an Ohio State commit - wow."

Novak, a 2021 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, completed his high school career with 14,127 yards passing which is No. 3 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association career passing yards list. He threw for 4,203 yards and 35 touchdowns during this memorable season in which he passed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) on the state record book in mid-September.

Novak's 131 touchdown passes is also on the state record list in that category. He rushed for 2,830 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career, too.

"He had a really special season," Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said. "He's a great leader and mentor for others around him. You won't find a more humble kid than Drew. He always puts the team and others first. I'm super proud of him for all of the achievements he has accomplished in our three years together."

Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award

Princeton High School football coach Andre Parker was named Wednesday morning as the 2022 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

"It's tough to put into words," Parker said. "It's definitely an honor."

The award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $10,000 Bengals donation to Princeton High School’s athletic department. The Bengals will honor Parker with an on-field recognition during Sunday’s game against the visiting Cleveland Browns.

In addition to receiving the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award, Parker will be the Bengals’ nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.

Parker led the Vikings to a 9-3 record as a Division I regional quarterfinalist this past season. Parker has led the Vikings to a 20-5 record over the past two seasons.

The Greater Miami Conference recognized 15 players on its all-conference list. Princeton earned several other honors, including allowing the fewest yards per game (187.3).

College recruiting

Badin senior wide receiver/defensive back Braedyn Moore is scheduled to take an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend, according to Badin coach Nick Yordy.

Indiana and West Virginia are scheduled to do in-home visits, Yordy said.

"IU wants him to take an official and UC wants him to come back on an official with (new UC head coach Scott) Satterfield," Yordy said.



Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden is scheduled to attend the Army-Navy game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (3 p.m. kickoff). Bolden is a guest of Army, according to his father, Lakota West coach Tom Bolden.

