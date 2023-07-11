'We're real hungry': Lakota West High School football team eager to start a new season

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West 6-foot-7 tight end Luka Gilbert shook his head Tuesday morning as almost a reminder of how the winter and spring felt for the Firebirds.

"Sat with me the whole offseason that one loss," Gilbert said. "But use it as motivation, worked hard in the weight room. I think I can say that's how the rest of us feel so it's good."

Lakota West (13-1 in 2022) was a regional runner-up for a third consecutive season after its 38-20 loss to Moeller in Division I regional final. But the Firebirds have turned the page and are hungry for a new opportunity.

"We got a chance to be pretty good," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "I know this: I think we'll be good at the beginning of the year. I think we'll be really, really good by the end of the year. And a lot of that comes into play with breaking in a new quarterback and things like that."

The significant storyline for the reigning three-time Greater Miami Conference champion Firebirds this summer is who will be the starting quarterback when Lakota West travels to St. Xavier on Aug. 18 for the season opener.

Mitch Bolden, Tom's son, was a four-year starter for the Firebirds and is now at Army West Point. The Firebirds have four candidates at the quarterback position including senior Nolan Parker, juniors Sam Wiles and Ashton Sheafe and freshman Jackson Smith.

"I think whoever wins the job, defensively, we've got some dudes over there that will help carry things early defensively," Tom Bolden said. "I like the direction we're going but I need some people to step up."

The offensive line has stepped up and Bolden's like how the unit has improved from a year ago. There are several other players to watch including Gilbert, senior wide receiver Brennan Remy and senior slot receiver Jiovionni Wilson. Senior safety Taebron Bennie-Powell, a Notre Dame verbal commit, will also see time at receiver in an important role, Bolden said.

"We're real hungry," Bennie-Powell said. "We want a state title. Every year, that's the plan. That's the goal."

The Firebirds return running back Eudes Gonzalez Jr., who accounted for seven touchdowns last season.

Defensively, the Firebirds have plenty of players to watch including senior linebacker Jacob Asbeck, who had a GMC-leading 10 sacks last season.

"I refer to him as the ginger assassin affectionately," Bolden said. "He led the league in sacks. Plays with a motor that is unreal. Unmatched. He's a brilliant football player. He kind of sets the tone with those linebackers."

Junior linebacker Grant Beerman, senior defensive lineman Jonas Griffith, sophomore outside linebacker/edge rusher Cam Thomas, senior defensive lineman Elijah Davis (Akron commit), senior safety Drew Minich, junior linebacker Micah Markley, senior defensive end Gabe Flores and senior defensive back Bukari Miles are among other players to watch.

Flores said there is a great deal of energy in the program and he and his teammates are committed to improving each day this summer.

Nothing changes with the Firebirds' mentality since Bolden's arrival in 2019. The Firebirds are 39-8 since the start of 2019.

Yet, the ultimate goal is to win a state title.

"The same core values," said Flores. "The same Firebird brand of football. Run fast, hit hard. All gas, no brakes. Those four-word mottos that we kind of live and embrace in our football."

