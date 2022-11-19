Moeller football wins the Division I, Region 4 title for second straight year

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Moeller High School football team is a back-to-back regional champion.

And for the second straight season, the Crusaders will play Springfield in a Division I state semifinal.

Moeller had 409 yards of total offense including 343 yards on the ground as the Crusaders defeated Lakota West 38-20 Friday night in a Division I, Region 4 final at Princeton.

"This senior class has been remarkable," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "Really, really proud of all the hard work that they've had and repeat as the regional champs - this is awesome."

Moeller (13-1) plays Springfield (12-2) in a state semifinal Nov. 25 at Piqua High School's Alexander Stadium. Moeller was a 2021 state semifinalist. The winner advances to the state final against Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) or Gahanna Lincoln (13-1) Dec. 2 in Canton.

The Crusaders built a 24-7 lead over Lakota West in the first half Friday night in a rematch of the 2021 regional final.

The second quarter included two touchdowns from junior running back Jordan Marshall and a 36-yard field goal by senior kicker Drew Mitchell.

Moeller started freshman quarterback Matt Ponatoski and he managed the offense well going 4 of 5 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown.

"He's done a lot to prove what he's capable of doing," Elder said. "Earned that position. And I thought he managed everything really well. For a really big stage to have your first start - that's something right there that's for sure."

Marshall had 16 carries for 165 yards in the first half. However, he didn't play in the second half due to an injury, according to Moeller coach Mark Elder.

"Jordan is fine," Elder said. "He just had a little bit of an injury so as far as that's concerned we're never going to put anybody in any type of jeopardy. So we had to hold him out. You go out there and you see we had three other running backs that are out there. (Senior Alec) Weeder is playing hard. And (senior) Brett Kelley had a couple great carries. (Junior Isaac) Shade went out there and scored a touchdown."

Elder said he expects Marshall to play in the state semifinal but added it's up to the Moeller medical staff to ultimately make that determination.

The Crusaders scored twice in the third quarter including Ponatoski's 10-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Eli Jacon-Duffy to help make it 31-20. Later, Shade scored on an 8-yard touchdown carry. Weeder scored in the first quarter.

"Obviously we've got a lot of very talented guys and we're able to still score, put up points and all those things," Elder said. "I'm proud of those guys and how they did."

Defensively, Moeller was led by several players senior defensive lineman Brandon Martin who had five tackles including 3 1/2 sacks. Senior linebackers Rashaad Glenn and Joe Ginnetti each had five tackles including one sack each.

Senior defensive back Conlan Daniel had a fourth-quarter interception to help seal the game.

"I thought the defense went out and had a really good game," Elder said.

Lakota West (13-1) completed its season as a regional finalist for a third consecutive year. Senior quarterback Mitch Bolden had 209 yards passing and two touchdowns. He rushed 21 times for 100 yards and a 49-yard touchdown.

"This senior class, these captains - what they've done for Lakota West football is absolutely amazing," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "What I told the kids, 'Don't forget about the journey and the relationships and all that kind of stuff they made.' I'm so proud of them."

Mitch Bolden, the son of Tom Bolden, completed his high school career with a 37-7 record as a starter.

"I'm a proud dad but I'm going to tell you what I'm an impressed coach," Tom Bolden said. "He's done everything I've asked of him and the coaches asked of him but more. Didn't win this one, but that kid is a flat-out baller. He's a winner. He has played about as high-level of a quarterback as I have seen around here in a while."

Elder asked Tom Bolden in the postgame where Mitch Bolden was standing on the field. Elder went over to briefly speak with the quarterback.

"I think the world of that quarterback," Elder told reporters. "He had my stomach in fits all week worrying about stopping him throwing, stopping him running. Boy oh boy he's a heck of a football player."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter