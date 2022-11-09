They lost in the playoffs. The next day, they hit the gym, and it's prepared them for this moment.

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — November 6, 2021: The Kings High School Knights football team had just lost in the Division II regional quarterfinal the night before. The the sting of the loss still fresh, some members of the team went right back to work, hitting the weight room.

The Knights weren't allowed to lift weights as a team under Ohio High School Athletic Association rules so they decided as a group to earnestly prepare in an unofficial sense for next season.

Now, the team is on the cusp of re-writing recent history, as the No. 4 seed Knights (11-1) prepare to play top-seeded Winton Woods (12-0) in a Division II, Region 8 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Mason's Atrium Stadium.

The winner plays either Anderson (7-5) or Edgewood (11-1) in a regional final Nov. 18 at a location to be determined.

"We're not playing right now based on a four-day prep," Kings coach Alex Garvin said. "We've been preparing for these games for months and months and years and years in some regard."

That prep started in that first trip to the weight room, almost a year ago to the day, to get to this moment.

"I just remember those guys the next day (after last year's playoff loss) texting us saying like, 'We're in the weight room and we're going to get going.' They left with a sour taste walking off that field," Garvin said.

Kings is 29-3 since the start of the 2020 season with all three losses coming to Winton Woods, the 2021 Division II state champion. One of those losses occurred Sept. 30 when the Warriors defeated Kings 28-23.

"I think everybody is ready to play," Kings senior quarterback Will Kocher said. "I think everybody is coming in with a chip on their shoulder knowing that we lost earlier in the season. I think vibes are good and everybody is ready to go."

Kocher, the Eastern Cincinnati Conference offensive player of the year, has thrown for 3,670 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He's rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also set five program records during his career.

"He will be remembered forever," Kings senior wide receiver Michael Mussari said. "With only one regular season loss through all three years of varsity. He's just really special; he's a good kid."

Kocher and Mussari will be added to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book in multiple statistical categories after this season. Mussari has 65 receptions for 1,380 yards and 23 touchdowns.

"Those two are phenomenal," Garvin said. "And they work very, very hard on all the little things. I think that's something that we try not to take for granted."

Kocher and Mussari have been playing on the Kings home field since grade school. There is no telling how many passes Kocher has thrown to Mussari over the years.

"We've probably run that route that he runs all the times probably 100 times a week," Kocher said. "We just run it, make sure we get the timing down."

The Kings offense understands the challenge on Friday night. The Winton Woods defense has several talented players including senior defensive backs Jermaine Mathews (6 interceptions), an Ohio State verbal commit and ECC defensive player of the year, along with Cameron Calhoun (5 interceptions), a University of Cincinnati verbal commit.

Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist - one of the state's top uncommitted players in the 2023 class - has rushed for 1,524 yards and 25 touchdowns.

"The keys to the game are to just be us," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "They are a good program and so are we. This should be a great night."

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Two of the nation's top passing yards leaders are in the regional semifinals Friday night. Anderson senior quarterback Griffin Scalf is third nationally with 3,826 yards, according to MaxPreps. Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak - third in career passing yards in Ohio High School Athletic Association history - is fourth nationally this season with 3,791 yards.

Anderson (7-5) plays Edgewood (11-1) Friday night in a Division II regional semifinal at Little Miami.

Western Brown (11-1) plays Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) in a Division III regional semifinal Friday at Bellbrook.

ALL-STATE AND MR. FOOTBALL

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association will announce the Mr. Football winner Dec. 1 prior to the Division II state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Divisions VI/VII teams will be released at noon Dec. 5. The Divisions IV/V teams will be announced Dec. 6, Divisions II/III All-Ohio Dec. 7 and Division I on Dec. 8.

Rod Apfelbeck Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester has rushed for 2,461 yards and 40 touchdowns as the Cowboys (12-0) prepare to play Clinton-Massie (7-5) in a Division IV regional semifinal Saturday night at Lakota West.

NOTES: Lakota West has scored at least 31 points in 11 consecutive games this season. The Firebirds have back-to-back shutouts against Lebanon and Princeton this postseason. Lakota West (12-0) plays Elder (10-2) in a Division I regional semifinal Friday night at Princeton. "They are a very talented team in all three phases," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of Lakota West. "They do not have any weaknesses."

Elder has scored in the first quarter in every game this season, according to Elder statistician Kelby Siler. The Panthers have struck first in 10 of 12 games. Over the past five games, Elder has outscored its opponents 45-7 in the first 12 minutes of each game.

Moeller (11-1) and Mason (10-2) are playing in a matchup for the first time since 2016. The teams meet at Middletown's Barnitz Stadium in a Division I regional semifinal Friday night. Mason is making its first Division I regional semifinal in program history, according to the Mason athletic department.

Wyoming has outscored its opponents 481-28 this season. The Cowboys have nine shutouts. Wyoming (12-0) plays Clinton-Massie (7-5) in a Division IV regional semifinal Saturday night at Lakota West. Clinton-Massie defeated Wyoming in a regional semifinal in 2021.

Taft is making its second straight regional semifinal appearance under second-year head coach Tyler Williams. Taft was a Division V, Region 20 semifinalist in 2021. Taft (10-2) plays McNicholas (7-5) in a Division IV regional semifinal Saturday night at Princeton.

Badin (12-0) is 43-6 since the start of the 2019 season. The Rams, the No. 1 seed in Division III, Region 12 for a second straight season, play Wapakoneta (11-1) in a Division III regional semifinal at Trotwood-Madison.

The Madeira football team set a program record for the most wins (11) in a season, according to Mustangs coach Chris Stewart. This Friday night marks the first time Madeira will be in the third round of the football playoffs, according to athletic director Joe Kimling. Madeira (11-1) plays Germantown Valley View (11-1) in a Division V, Region 20 semifinal Friday night at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

