Winton Woods wins Division II state football final

CANTON, Ohio — The Winton Woods High School football team is bringing home a state championship trophy.

Winton Woods (13-3) defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 21-10 in the Division II state final in front of 5,440 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

It is the second state football championship for Winton Woods, who also captured the 2009 Division II title.

This was the Warriors' third state final appearance and the first since it was a state runner-up in 2017 to Hoban, a five-time state champion that made its seventh consecutive state final appearance Thursday night.

It was a memorable season for Winton Woods after starting the season with a 1-2 record under first-year head coach Chad Murphy. Yet, Winton Woods persevered through the difficult start and thrived toward the second half of the regular season.

The Warriors led most of the game and persevered through a few turnovers.

Hoban went ahead 3-0 on the first play of the second quarter when senior Charlie Durkin made a 20-yard field goal.

That score was set up after a crucial punt play gave Hoban advantageous field position at the Winton Woods' 10-yard line. The referee called the Winton Woods punter's knee down on the ground on the attempt to put Hoban in the red zone.

However, Winton Woods quickly responded after the field goal. The Warriors sustained a successful drive starting at their own 30-yard line. Senior running back Ty'Rek Spikes had a 45-yard carry that gave the Warriors 1st-and-goal at the 4-yard line.

Winton Woods took the lead two plays later after senior quarterback Buddy Ellery scored on a quarterback keeper to help give the Warriors a 7-3 lead.

Hoban missed a 49-yard field goal attempt on its next drive and the Warriors took advantage. Spikes had a 44-yard carry on the third play to put the Warriors in the red zone.

Spikes scored four plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the second quarter and junior kicker Dan Umba Dombele added the extra point to give the Warriors a 14-3 halftime lead.

Hoban struck first in the second half when senior Caleb Kepler stripped the football from the Winton Woods running back and ran it back 21 yards for a touchdown to help close the gap to 14-10.

Still, Winton Woods answered quickly. Junior KC Spears scored on a 53-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to help give the Warriors a 21-10 lead at the 10:20 mark of the third quarter.

The Warriors held onto their lead through the fourth quarter, winning the second state football championship in school history.

