Taft senior cornerback Quinton Price announces his verbal commitment to UC

CINCINNATI — Taft High School senior cornerback Quinton Price announced Friday morning he has verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

"I want to be great and will be great," Price tweeted Friday morning. "As my journey to the highest level continues, there's only one institution I feel I can call home — at the University of Cincinnati."

Price, listed at 6 feet 3 and 180 pounds, lives in the Clifton area — just a short walk from campus, according to Taft coach Tyler Williams. Price tweeted that he loves the game of football and UC is part of his vision for success.

"I think this is great; UC is a great fit," Williams said. "They showed him so much love when they first offered him" a scholarship.

The Bearcats offered a scholarship shortly after head coach Scott Satterfield was named the coach in early December 2022.

"This is definitely a big pickup for the University of Cincinnati," Williams said.

Price had several other scholarship offers during the recruiting process but ultimately chose the Bearcats in a commitment earlier this summer. He is listed as a three-star player by 247 Sports.

Price has been able to build relationships with the UC coaching staff and some of the players including linebacker Deshawn Pace and defensive back Ken Willis. He was able to watch spring practice, too, and get a sense of his future with the Bearcats. He's also learned the example of hard work and commitment from New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, a former UC star.

"This is huge for him to see where he fits into the defense," Williams said of Price.

Williams said Price has made a significant effort to improve throughout his high school career. Price was an estimated 6 feet 1 inches and 155 or 160 pounds his sophomore season when he earned a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky.

Price added 20 to 25 pounds and grew two inches over the past two years.

"He's a great leader for us," Williams said. "I expect him to be a lockdown corner."

Price is the fourth Taft senior to verbally commit to a college football program prior to this season. That group also includes defensive end Elias Rudolph (Michigan), wide receiver/defensive back Jay'Quan Bostic (West Virginia) and defensive back Tayshawn Banks (Pittsburgh).

Williams said the players have built relationships with hundreds of coaches throughout the recruiting process and that will help each student-athlete in football and beyond.

"It's definitely a blessing," Williams said. "I'm so proud of the guys."

