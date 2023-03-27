Taft 2024 defensive back Tayshawn Banks announces verbal commitment to Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — Taft 2024 defensive back Tayshawn Banks announced Monday morning his verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

"I think it's a great commitment for him and his family," Taft coach Tyler Williams said.

Williams said Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates has really made a significant effort to recruit Greater Cincinnati, including Taft. Banks visited Pitt's spring practice last week.

"He fell in love with it," Williams said.

Banks called Williams Sunday night and told the Taft coach he wanted to verbally commit to the Panthers. Banks had 15-20 scholarship offers during the college recruiting process including Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky, Marshall, Purdue, Connecticut, West Virginia and Syracuse.

The Division IV first-team all-state selection in 2022was named the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division athlete of the year as a safety.

Banks, who is listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds, is rated a three-star player by 247 Sports. He earned 55 tackles (33 solo) and eight interceptions with four touchdowns on returns last season. He also had a fumble recovery.

He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown last season.

"Tayshawn Banks has been a very, very special player for our team," Williams said last season. "He not only can return kicks, he can return punts. He can play offense, tackles well. He's a great leader. He's also one of our captains this year."

Williams said Banks continues to be a leader in the Taft program.

"This has been a young man who has been working so hard on and off the field," Williams said last season. "I haven't seen too many players like him on the high school level even when I played. I pulled him to the side after one of our games and I'm like, 'I was pretty good in high school.' I said, 'You are a beast. You can play some football.'"

Banks will be able to sign his National Letter of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period in mid-December.

Taft, a 2022 Division IV regional finalist, is scheduled to open this season against visiting Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, Ky.) Aug. 18 at Stargel Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff).

