New UC Bearcats football head coach will be Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield

CINCINNATI — Louisville's head coach, Scott Satterfield, is the next leader of the Bearcats football program, the University of Cincinnati announced Monday.

ESPN College Football senior writer Pete Thamel tweeted Satterfield has agreed to a six-year deal to become Cincinnati football's next head coach. The deal reportedly came together late Sunday night.

Justin Williams, a staff writer for The Athletic covering the Bearcats, said UC bought out Satterfield's contract with the Cardinals for $3.5 million.

The University of Cincinnati will hold an introductory press conference on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena.

“I am honored to be the next head coach at the University of Cincinnati and am looking forward to building on the winning tradition this program has had over the last 20 years,” Satterfield said in a press release. “My family and I have admired this university and athletic department from afar for many years. I’m excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I’m most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men. We will hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!”

Satterfield flew under the radar as a candidate for UC's head coaching job. He was not mentioned in any of the rumors about who would take up the mantle after Luke Fickell announced his move to become Wisconsin's new head coach, creating the vacancy. There was a lot of buzz around Deion Sanders, who ultimately took the job at Colorado over the weekend. Brian Hartline at the Ohio State University was also mentioned, but tweeted that he was committed to the Buckeyes. A few other names were mentioned, including current UC staff, but ultimately, the school seems to have gone with the best available candidate with a pedigree of previous head coaching experience.

Satterfield's overall record at Louisville was 25-24 in four years. His team appeared in two bowls, and was ranked as high as No. 18 in the country. Before U of L, he coached 5 years at Appalachian State, going 47-16 and appearing in three bowl games. Overall, Satterfield has gone 4-1 in his bowl games.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a press release. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

Ironically enough, the Bearcats and the Cardinals will face off at a bowl game in Boston's Fenway Park on December 17.

The two schools have not faced each other since 2013, when they both belonged in the American Athletic Conference. It is the renewal of the "Keg of Nails" rivalry that used to exist in the team's annual game against each other.

