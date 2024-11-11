Summit Country Day boys soccer team wins the Division V state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Summit Country Day High School boys soccer program is a state champion for the eighth time in its storied history.

The Silver Knights defeated Minford 1-0 in the Division V boys soccer state final Monday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Brenden Hamilton found the back of the net for the goal, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics. Jackson Grant was credited with the assist.

Summit Country Day (14-4-5) also won boys soccer state championships in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 1999.

Summit Country Day coach Scott Sievering said last week the team hasn’t discussed the exact number of state championships. It preferred to focus on the opportunity Monday in Columbus.

“The guys know the history of the program and the pressures that come with success,” Sievering said. “Our focus has always been to embrace the pressure. We want this group to live in the moment and enjoy the opportunity to compete for a 2024 state championship.”

Sievering has a 278-91-50 career head coaching record including 172 wins at Summit. He said this season’s journey has been special because the team is very young in terms of varsity experience.

“We graduated 13 seniors (8 starters) last year,” Sievering said. “We have had to rely on several freshmen and older guys with limited varsity experience this year. It has been very exciting to see them grow into their roles and learn how to win.”

Summit Country Day is the fourth Greater Cincinnati high school soccer team this season to win an Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship since Nov. 8.

The Summit Country Day girls soccer team won the Division IV girls soccer state championship Nov. 8.

Madeira won the Division V girls soccer state championship, while Indian Hill won the Division III boys soccer state title.

This year marks the 49th annual boys state tournament and the 40th annual girls state tournament. This year the OHSAA expanded from three to five divisions for both girls and boys soccer.

