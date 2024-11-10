Indian Hill High School boys soccer team wins the Division III state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Indian Hill High School boys soccer team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Indian Hill defeated Twinsburg 1-0 in the Division III boys soccer state final Sunday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

"This moment is the culmination of decades who have worn this jersey and represented for the Indian Hill community," said Indian Hill coach Bryan Daniel. "These guys played their hearts out for each other, for their friends, for the tradition of Braves Soccer."

Max Grebe scored a goal and was assisted by Aiden Faber at the 33:15 mark of the second half to lift Indian Hill to the state championship.

"This is one of the most special moments in the history of our athletic department and our community," Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said. "The first ever boys state championship and an undefeated season is more than just special."

Phelps said the state championship was a collective effort.

"I’m so proud of our coaches, our kids and our families along with the support that we get from our administration and community for pulling off what feels like a once-in-a-lifetime event," Phelps said. "Hopefully there will be more to come in not only boys soccer, but for the rest of our programs as well."

Indian Hill (23-0-2) made its first boys soccer state final appearance Sunday since 1987. The program made its fifth state tournament appearance including other trips in 2013, 1987 (state runner-up), 1986 (state runner-up) and 1985.

"It is so incredibly special to be able to bring this trophy back to Drake Road," Daniel said. "Our community has been behind us the whole way and to be able to deliver a state championship means so much. It's an inspiration to all of the future Braves in our community who cannot wait to put on this jersey and represent the badge alongside their friends."

Daniel said on Saturday he was proud of the entire team after its final practice preparing for the state final. The state championship is especially significant for Bill Mees, an assistant coach, who was previously the Indian Hill head coach for 29 years.

Daniel, in his seventh season as the Indian Hill head coach, improved to 92-31-18 for his coaching record with the program. He has a 143-52-40 coaching record overall.

This weekend marked the 49th annual boys state tournament and the 40th annual girls state tournament. This year the Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded from three to five divisions for both girls and boys soccer.

Summit Country Day (Division IV)and Madeira (Division V) won girls soccer state championships on Friday.

The Summit Country Day boys soccer team plays Minford in the Division V boys soccer state final at 4 p.m. Monday in Columbus.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter