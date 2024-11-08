Watch Now
Madeira High School girls soccer team wins the Division V state championship

Second state championship for Madeira girls soccer program
The Madeira girls soccer team defeated Chippewa 3-0 Friday afternoon in the Division V state final in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Madeira High School girls soccer team is a state champion for the second time in program history.

Madeira defeated Doylestown Chippewa 3-0 in the Division V girls soccer state final at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Natasha Davis scored two goals and Vivian Momper added another goal as Madeira held a 3-0 halftime lead. Macy Mueller had an assist on the second goal by Davis.

Madeira outscored Chippewa 23-2 in the game. Madeira led in corner kicks, 9-0.

Goalkeeper Makayla Davenport had one save for Madeira, which concludes its season with a 20-1-2 record.

Madeira High School is expected to have a celebration for the team as it arrives home Friday night.

Longtime Madeira coach Dan Brady said earlier this week he emphasized to the team to make every moment count. It did just that Friday afternoon in Columbus.

“The senior class is one of a kind,” Brady said earlier this week. “Their dedication and leadership all season has driven this team to the finals.”

Brady completed his 22nd year as the Madeira coach. His record is 296-88-21.

Madeira won its first girls soccer state title in 2010 as a Division II program.

This weekend marks the 40th annual girls state tournament. This year the Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded from three to five divisions for both girls and boys soccer.

