ST. BERNARD, Ohio — St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School football coach Kyle Hogan announced Tuesday night that he has stepped down from the position after six years of coaching the Titans.

“What I’m most proud of is the culture and community that we developed over my time at St. Bernard,” Hogan said. “Being the winningest coach is great, a league championship was amazing, but getting these young men wins on the field and in life has been the best part.”

Hogan had a 44-22 record in six seasons with the Titans. Hogan said he hasn't decided about his next chapter in coaching just yet.

WATCH: Kyle Hogan discussed the 2026 season this past preseason

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place football coach Kyle Hogan steps down

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place started 5-0 for the first time in program history this season, according to Hogan. The Titans have seven consecutive postseason appearances, including 2020 when all Ohio High School Athletic Association teams were eligible for the playoffs.

Hogan, a former Simon Kenton football star, led the Titans to their first earned playoff appearance in program history in 2021.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2 record in 2026) was the No. 11 seed in Division VI, Region 24 this season.

The Titans set a new single-game program record with 604 yards of total offense in a 35-0 win over Norwood on Sept. 18, according to Hogan. The previous record was 591 yards against Miami Valley Christian Academy in 2025.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place is one of multiple head football coaching vacancies around Greater Cincinnati, including Bethel-Tate, Hamilton, Milford, New Richmond and Roger Bacon.

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