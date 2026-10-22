Roger Bacon High School football coach Mike Blaut is retiring from the program

ST. BERNARD, Ohio. — Roger Bacon High School football coach Mike Blaut is emotional when he reflects on his career.

So many memories are in his 42-year high school football journey as a player and a coach.

And yet the longtime coach knows its time to conclude his time at his alma mater. Blaut, known his affable nature, is grateful for every experience.

Blaut told WCPO 9 Sports Tuesday morning he was asked to retire from the Roger Bacon head coaching position. The Spartans (2-7) conclude the season at rival Purcell Marian (5-4) Friday night.

“I have enjoyed every step of the way at four different schools, and have a multitude of people to thank for the journey," Blaut said in a news release. "I wouldn’t be here without some of the greatest mentors ever. We only had success because I was fortunate enough to stand on the shoulders of giants. I am looking forward to taking time off and looking for what the future brings, no matter what that may be.”

Blaut, a 1988 Roger Bacon graduate, is completing his 12th year as the Spartans head coach. Blaut was the Roger Bacon quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2008 to 2014 prior to being named the head coach in 2015.

Blaut, a former Roger Bacon defensive back and wide receiver, is most proud of the relationships he built with the student-athletes, families and coaches over the years.

“On a daily basis – it can’t get any better,” Blaut said in a phone interview Tuesday. “The families, friends, the connections.”

Blaut, who has 67 wins and numerous coach of the year awards, coached 2020 Ohio Mr. Football running back Corey Kiner (New England) and defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (San Francisco) - two Roger Bacon graduates who are competing in the NFL. The Spartans won their first football regional championship under Blaut's leadership in November 2020.

Roger Bacon High School Roger Bacon football coach Mike Blaut with his wife, Missy Blaut (Class of 1988) along with their sons, Jake (2016) and Ryan (2020).

"The ability to give back some joy, excitement, love of the game, becoming good young men that I was taught while at Roger Bacon has been the biggest reward," Blaut said. "The values and lessons I learned as a student-athlete hopefully were passed onto the many players I have come into contact with."

Blaut, an Oak Hills High School social studies teacher, also coached at Roger Bacon from 1988 to 1990 (defensive backs) and 1993-96 (junior varsity coach and head freshman coach). He was also an assistant baseball coach for four years. Blaut taught history and physical education at Roger Bacon from 1994 to 1999.

Roger Bacon Principal Tim McCoy said Blaut is an asset to the Roger Bacon community. Blaut is a familiar voice who has made significant connections with everyone associated with the school.

"The relationship I had with him is really strong," McCoy said. "He's a good guy for Roger Bacon."

Blaut, 56, was also an assistant coach at Northwest (head freshman coach, 1991-92) and North College Hill (quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, 2006-07).

From 1997-2005, Blaut coached linebackers, running backs, quarterbacks and spent seven years as offensive coordinator at Oak Hills.

Blaut’s voice trailed off with emotion during a phone interview Tuesday. He’s already informed the players and coaching staff about his decision. Tears weren’t in short supply this past weekend.

"He definitely has a long legacy at Roger Bacon," McCoy said. "He's done it the right way."

Blaut, who will continue to teach history at Oak Hills, said he considered retirement for about a year but is leaving the door open for a possible coaching opportunity in the future.

Provided Roger Bacon coach Mike Blaut (left) with 2020 Roger Bacon graduate James Thompson Jr. this past April. Thompson signed a free agent deal with San Francisco.

He doesn’t have any plans to coach in the short term, but has kept his focus on Roger Bacon’s season finale at Purcell Marian this Friday night. The Week 10 matchup is the 97th game between the nearby schools.

“It means a lot to me,” Blaut said.

Friday will also be a full-circle moment for Blaut, who said he’s already considered what he will say in the pregame speech. His first varsity game was as a sophomore in 1985 for Roger Bacon.

Purcell Marian faces a must-win situation in order to try to reach the Division V, Region 20 postseason, according to Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel. Roger Bacon, a Division IV program, is not in postseason contention.

Blaut said he looks forward to supporting Roger Bacon from a different vantage point in the future.

"I came to Roger Bacon as a very young kid and was known as 'Lil Blaut' and was their biggest fan," he said. "I am no longer a coach, so I can just become 'Lil Blaut' again."

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