HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton football coach Arvie Crouch has stepped down after five seasons, according to the Hamilton athletic department.

Hamilton had a 1-9 record overall, including 1-8 in the Greater Miami Conference this season.

“The Hamilton Athletic Department would like to thank Coach Crouch for his dedication, time, and commitment to Big Blue Football over the past five seasons,” the school said in a statement. “During his tenure, the program compiled an overall record of 25-31, highlighted by a 9-3 campaign in 2024. We appreciate his contributions to our student-athletes and the program and wish him the very best moving forward.”

Crouch told WCPO 9 Sports he is grateful to the school district for the five years and the relationships he built past and present.

“We have a great bunch of kids here,” Crouch said. “I am really proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

Crouch is proud of the Academic All-Ohio distinction and the ability to help student-athletes beyond the sport.

“I am proud of the young men we developed,” Crouch said. “We changed a lot of lives.”

Crouch said he will assess at a later time about his coaching future.

The Hamilton athletic department said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“Hamilton High School is looking for a leader who can establish and build a culture of winning centered on accountability, commitment, and athlete-driven success,” the athletic department said in a news release. “Big Blue has a proud football tradition, and we are looking for someone who can embrace that tradition while bringing the energy, vision, and leadership needed to re-energize the program. Our goal is to build a program that develops student-athletes, creates meaningful connections, and fosters an environment where athletes feel motivated and empowered to reach their full potential on and off the field. We believe in the future of Big Blue Football and look forward to finding the right leader to move the program forward.”

Hamilton is one of multiple head football coaching vacancies around Greater Cincinnati, including Bethel-Tate, Milford, New Richmond and Roger Bacon.

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