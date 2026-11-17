CINCINNATI — The state champion Seton High School soccer team moved up to No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps on Monday.

The Saints defeated Strongsville 2-1 in the Division I state final Nov. 14 at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus. Seton (23-0) was ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps this past weekend.

“They were playing for something bigger than the state title, and it showed all season,” Seton coach Jay Kiley said after the state final. “Unbelievable group of young athletes."

WATCH: The undefeated Seton soccer team celebrates the Division I state championship

Seton girls soccer team wins Division I state championship

Seton senior Lou Guidugli scored with under a minute remaining for the game-winning goal for the Saints.

It is the second girls soccer state championship for Seton. The Saints also won the 2022 Division I state title. This week marked the fifth state tournament appearance in program history.

Seton plans to celebrate the state champion soccer team and the state champion volleyball team with a pep rally at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the school auditorium.

The Seton volleyball team won its third consecutive Division I state championship Nov. 13 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The Seton volleyball team is ranked No. 20 by MaxPreps.

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