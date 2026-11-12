New Richmond football coach Brian Pitzer steps down after five seasons

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond football coach Brian Pitzer announced Wednesday night he has stepped down from the position after five seasons.

“I am deeply grateful to the student-athletes, coaching staff, and community members who poured their heart and soul into this program over the past five years,” Pitzer said. “To the class of 2028: I wish you nothing but the best moving forward into your senior year. You have one more chance to push yourselves to Be Elite Academically, Athletically and Socially.”

New Richmond was a Division IV, Region 16 playoff qualifier this season – the fifth consecutive postseason appearance for the Lions (5-6 record in 2026). New Richmond had several highlights this season including a win over visiting Clinton-Massie 28-14 Sept. 25. It was the Lions’ first win over the Falcons since 2001.

Senior quarterback Brady Young threw for 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. His career statistics include 7,204 yards passing and 66 touchdown passes along with multiple school records in passing and offense.

New Richmond has earned five consecutive playoff appearances and broke numerous offensive records within the program and state with Pitzer's leadership. Pitzer had a 27-29 record since his first season of 2022.

"We would like to thank Brian Pitzer for his tenure at New Richmond which included five consecutive playoff berths and his tireless pursuit of leadership on and off the field," New Richmond athletic director Trey Newberry said. "We will begin the search of the next football coach next week with our posting of the position."

Prior to New Richmond, Pitzer was the Norwood head coach in 2020 and 2021. He was the Loveland offensive coordinator in 2019. He served as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Anderson from 2013 to 2018. He was the Anderson junior varsity head coach from 2017 to 2018.

The New Richmond program had five consecutive years of a 3.0 grade-point average or above. It had up to a 3.4 team GPA in 2024. The program also served the community through countless service events such as Special Olympics and a youth football camp. The team also supported the community during flood restoration efforts in spring 2025.

Pitzer said the football program represented more than just wins. He said the goal was to be a life program for young men and women as part of the school community.

Pitzer said he is grateful toward the players, coaches and staff.

“I don't have plans to coach right now,” Pitzer said. “My goal is to continue to be an active and supportive husband and father to my wife Ashley and our boys Tripp (5) and Bower (2). It has been an honor to lead these young men and women on and off the field, and I wish the players and the program nothing but success moving forward.”

There are multiple known head coaching vacancies within Greater Cincinnati high school football this month including Bethel-Tate, Milford, New Richmond and Roger Bacon.

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