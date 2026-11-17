Cincinnati could be moving closer to gaining a new professional women's soccer team.

ESPN reported that the owners of Cincinnati's men's MLS team, FC Cincinnati, are nearing a deal with the owners of a women's team, Racing Louisville of the NWSL, that would bring Racing Louisville to the Queen City in 2028.

WATCH: Here's what we know about the potential deal

Report: FC Cincinnati nearing deal to buy, relocate women's soccer team Racing Louisville

A Racing Louisville spokesperson told ESPN the team is "actively working through a process to sell," though no prospective buyer or sales price was identified.

If the two sides reach a deal, Racing Louisville would play the 2027 NWSL season at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville before moving to Cincinnati in 2028. They would share the home arena with FC Cincinnati, the 26,000-seat TQL Stadium, according to ESPN.

The two sides have been in negotiation since September, according to ESPN.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

