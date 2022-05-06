Springboro High School names Brian Bales as its new head boys basketball coach

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Springboro High School announced Friday morning that Brian Bales is the new head boys basketball coach.

The Springboro Board of Education approved the contract on Friday. Bales had been the Franklin boys basketball coach since 2007 and has served as the athletic director.

He will transition to a new role at Springboro as the district's coordinator of behavior and intervention services.

"We are beyond excited to be bringing in Brian Bales as the next head basketball coach at Springboro," Springboro athletic director Austin Rhoads said.

"Brian's coaching accomplishments are outweighed by the impact that he has made on young people. He is a culture builder, a leader, and a role model that we expect to rejuvenate our program."

Bales, who coached Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard in high school, recorded a 267-120 record at Franklin which included 10 Southwest Buckeye League championships.

Bales has been named District 15 coach of the year three times (2012, 2014, 2015), the Associated Press Division II coach of the year twice (2012, 2015), and Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year in 2015.

Bales announced in late February he was stepping down as the Franklin head coach.

"It has been a great ride over the last 15 years," wrote in a media release.

"Thank you to the Franklin administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to live out a dream of mine. I was allotted the opportunity to coach at my alma mater - a school and community that means so much to me."

Prior to Franklin, Bales previously held the head coaching position at Miamisburg High School from 2005-2007 and led the Miami University Hamilton program from 2003 to 2005.

Springboro will host a meet the coach night at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library. All current, former and future Springboro Panthers and families are invited to attend, according to the school.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter