Franklin High School to retire Luke Kennard's basketball jersey Tuesday night

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Franklin High School is scheduled to retire Luke Kennard's No. 10 Wildcats basketball jersey Tuesday night.

The ceremony is scheduled to occur prior to Franklin's home boys basketball game against visiting Springboro Tuesday night. The varsity is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m.

Kennard, a 2015 Franklin graduate, averages 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

Kennard made headlines last week when he scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds as the Clippers rallied from a 35-point first-half deficit to defeat host Washington 116-15, according to the Associated Press.

The former Duke University guard scored 25 points in that game against the Wizards including a four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, according to the AP.

Kennard, 25, is in his fifth NBA season. He wore No. 5 his freshman season at Franklin and then wore No. 10 his final three seasons.

Franklin announced in October 2020 that Kennard's jersey would be retired. He is the sixth individual to have a jersey retired at the school.

Kennard is third on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career points list. He scored 2,977 career points in high school from 2011 to 2015.

Kennard averaged 38.4 points, 10 rebounds and five assists his senior season as Franklin (26-2) was a Division II regional runner-up in 2015.

Kennard, a two-time Ohio Mr. Basketball winner, was just the sixth player in Ohio to win the AP Mr. Basketball award more than once since it started in 1988.

He was named the Parade National Player of the Year his senior season.

