Seton High School soccer team captures Division I state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The journey is complete. The Seton High School soccer team is the Division I state champion.

The Saints defeated Strongsville 2-1 Saturday afternoon in the Division I state final at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

Seton completed its memorable journey with a 23-0 record.

It is the second girls soccer state championship for Seton. The Saints also won the 2022 Division I state title. This week marked the fifth sate tournament appearance in program history.

This season was also redemption for Seton after it was the 2025 state runner-up.

“They’ve got some unfinished business,” Seton coach Jay Kiley told WCPO 9 Sports in October. “So they know that what they didn’t get last year, they want it this year.”

Seton was committed all season to earning a second soccer state title for the program.

“It would mean the absolute world,” Seton senior Lou Guidugli said. “We’ve been fighting for this thing since 2022 when they won it back then. But it would mean everything. Not only to this team but to the Seton community.”

Seton is ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps this season.

It has been a memorable weekend for Seton Athletics. The Saints earned their third consecutive Division I girls volleyball state championship on Friday.

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