'Unfinished business' | Undefeated Seton soccer team hungry for state championship

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seton senior Lauren Vaughn has difficulty putting into words how special this soccer season has been for the undefeated Saints. The joy in her smile says it all.

“Every time we step out onto the field, it’s like another day to prove ourselves,” Vaughn said. “Since last year we just have something to prove to everyone. And I think we deserve to prove that to everyone. And it’s just we’re really hungry.”

Seton (17-0), which has made four consecutive trips to the state Final Four, wants redemption this postseason.

“They’ve got some unfinished business,” Seton coach Jay Kiley said. “So they know that what they didn’t get last year, they want it this year.”

Seton, ranked No. 7 nationally and No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps, was the 2025 Division I state runner-up.

“We set goals for the season and you could tell in their eyes that it was serious when they were talking about their goals,” Kiley said. “They’re beating them as we go through the season. The goals are — they’re checking them off as we go.”

Vaughn said the selfless nature of the team is evident. Seton is competing for a purpose beyond soccer. Faith is an integral part of the program.

“The strength of our team is God,” Seton senior Lou Guidugli said. “He’s the reason we’re here. He’s the reason why we are in this position because so many coincidences happen that you can say are coincidences, but they’re all God.”

WATCH: Undefeated Seton soccer team wants a state championship

Undefeated Seton soccer team leans on faith

The players form a circle and pray together before each game. Guidugli said the impact is profound. She credited assistant coach Lisa LaRosa, Seton’s Faith and Spiritual Coordinator, for helping the team.

“I could go on and on about that woman,” Guidugli said. “She is the reason why I have the faith that I have today. Obviously, God’s our foundation, but she has instilled in us the faith, the trust in God. God is our rock. She just brings God to us all through her faith buildings, through her positivity, through her words. She’s truly incredible. She is a gift from God. She is a light placed on this Earth not only to the soccer team but to the Seton community and to every single life she’s touched.”

The Saints will carry that faith with them during this postseason journey. Seton opens the Division I tournament against visiting Springfield on Oct. 26 at the new Seton Sports Complex in Delhi Township.

Seton is committed to earning a second soccer state title for the program.

“It would mean the absolute world,” Guidugli said. “We’ve been fighting for this thing since 2022 when they won it back then. But it would mean everything. Not only to this team but to the Seton community.”

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