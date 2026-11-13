Scores for Week 13 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati high school football season is one step closer to the state championship games this week with several key matchups.

In Ohio, 11 Cincinnati-area teams will compete in a regional semifinal Friday night.

Moeller (8-3) visits Princeton (11-0) in the 50th edition of the “King of the Block” trophy rivalry. This is the second meeting between the programs this season.

Princeton defeated Moeller 31-24 in the season opener Aug. 20 at Paycor Stadium.

The winner plays either St. Xavier (7-5) or Elder (9-2) in the regional final Nov. 20 at a neutral location. St. X visits Elder for the second time this season. The Bombers defeated Elder 31-29 Sept. 25 after senior Owen Davidson made a 25-yard field goal before time expired.

Elder is 20-0 all-time in the postseason at The Pit. This Friday is the 112th meeting between the Greater Catholic League South Division rivals. The first game between the schools occurred in 1923.

In Division II, Anderson (10-1) plays host to Troy (10-2). The top-seeded Raptors have won 10 consecutive games.

The winner plays Harrison (9-2) or Trotwood-Madison in the Division II, Region 8 final Nov. 20.

In Indiana, Lawrenceburg (Class 3A) and East Central (Class 4A) will compete for regional championships this weekend.

Kentucky continues its postseason with the second round of games on Friday night.

Friday’s Games

OHSAA football regional semifinals

(Local teams listed)

Division I, Region 4

Region 4

No. 4 Moeller (8-3) at No. 1 Princeton (11-0)

No. 6 St. Xavier (7-5) at No. 2 Elder (9-2)

Division II, Region 8

Region 8

No. 5 Troy (10-2) at No. 1 Anderson (10-1)

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at No. 2 Harrison (9-2)

Division III, Region 12

No. 3 McNicholas (9-2) at No. 2 Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 3 CHCA (10-1) at No. 2 London (9-2)

Division V, Region 20

No. 6 Fenwick (7-5) at No. 2 Williamsburg (10-1)

Division VI, Region 24

No. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Deer Park (10-1)

Indiana regional championship

Class 3A

Tri-West Hendricks (10-2) at Lawrenceburg (11-1), 7 p.m.

Kentucky second round

Class 1A

Bishop Brossart at Newport Central Catholic

Newport at Holy Cross (at Thomas More University)

Class 2A

St. Henry at Beechwood

Walton-Verona at Breathitt County

Class 3A

Lloyd at Russell

Class 4A

Greenup County at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Covington Catholic at Ashland Blazer

Class 5A

Scott County at Cooper

Class 6A

Ryle at Bullitt East

Male at Simon Kenton

Saturday’s football game

Indiana regional championship

Class 4A

Heritage Hills (10-2) at East Central (10-2), 4 p.m.

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