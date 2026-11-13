Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Mariemont girls soccer team captures first state championship in program history

Division IV state champion after win over Liberty-Benton
Unknown.jpeg
Tom Nerl/Mariemont
The Mariemont girls soccer team is a state champion for the first time in program history.
Unknown.jpeg
Posted
and last updated
Add WCPO as a Google Preferred Source

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Mariemont High School girls soccer team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Mariemont defeated Findlay Liberty-Benton 6-1 in the Division IV state final Friday afternoon at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

Mariemont completes its memorable journey with a 20-1-2 record.

"This is so great for our school and our community," Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said. "Such a great group of girls. Not just talented athletes but an unselfish group that have pulled for each other all year. Lost the first game of the year and undefeated since then. So happy for the coaches and the families."

Mariemont is one of multiple Greater Cincinnati teams in the girls soccer state tournament this week.

Seton (22-0), ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps, plays Strongsville (15-3-3) in the Division I state final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbus. In Division III, Indian Hill (18-0-4) plays Bay Village Bay (21-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Wyoming boys soccer team (17-4-2) plays Worthington Christian (18-3-2) in a Division IV state final at 1 p.m. in Columbus.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Seton volleyball team captures third consecutive state championship Mauricio Pochettino leaves USMNT to become Manchester United head coach US pulls team from FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar citing security in the Gulf 

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Noelle Blumel

Keep more of your hard-earned cash! CLICK for ways to save & Don't Waste Your Money