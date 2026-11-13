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Seton volleyball team captures third consecutive state championship

Seton defeats St. Ursula in Division I girls volleyball state final at Wright State
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The Seton volleyball team captured its third consecutive state championship with a victory over St. Ursula Friday afternoon.
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FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Seton High School volleyball team is a state champion for a third consecutive season.

Seton defeated St. Ursula Friday afternoon in the Division I state final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Seton completes its memorable journey with a 28-0 record.

The Saints defeated visiting St. Ursula in three sets Sept. 15 during the regular season. The Saints won at St. Ursula in four sets Sept. 24.

Seton is ranked No. 20 nationally this week by MaxPreps.

This weekend is the 52nd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament.

McNicholas is in a Division III state semifinal Friday afternoon. Kings is in a Division II state semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday.

Fenwick plays Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division IV state final at 4 p.m.

This is a state championship weekend for Seton. The Seton soccer team is in the Division I state final Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The Saints play Strongsville in the state final.

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