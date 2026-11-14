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Fenwick girls volleyball team wins Division IV state championship

Falcons defeat Ottawa-Glandorf at Wright State University
Ohio High School Athletic Association OHSAA
OHSAA
Ohio High School Athletic Association OHSAA
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FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Fenwick girls volleyball team is a state champion.

The Falcons defeated Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division IV state final Friday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Fenwick completed its special season journey with a 28-2 record.

This is Fenwick's third girls volleyball state championship and first since 2019. Fenwick also won state titles in 2019 (Division II) and 2010 (Division III).

Fenwick is the second girls volleyball state champion from Greater Cincinnati on Friday. Seton won its third consecutive state title earlier Friday in Division I.

Kings was in a Division II state semifinal Friday afternoon.

McNicholas won its Division III state semifinal Friday and will play for a state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wright State.

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