Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander expected to be on USA Basketball U16 team trials roster

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School 2025 wing Dee Alexander is expected to be named next week to USA Basketball's U16 Women's National Team trials roster with an opportunity to be selected for the squad later this month.

"It's just a testament to all the hard work that she's put in over the years and especially over the last two years that I've been able to witness," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said.

Alexander, named the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient this past season, is expected to participate in the trials May 26-30 in Colorado Springs. If Alexander is named to the final roster, the MaxPreps Ohio player of the player would participate in the training camp June 1-7 in Colorado.

The U.S. women's U16 team is scheduled to participate in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championships June 13-19 in Merida, Mexico against Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia. The U16 team, which has a 36-1 competition record, is seeking its fourth consecutive gold medal. The team has won gold in six of the past seven times in the event.

"Just me going to Colorado — it will be something different for me," Alexander said. "A different experience. At USA (Basketball) it's a bunch of high expectations that they have for you. So as long as you follow the expectations then I will be most likely going to Mexico. So it's just a fun experience that I'm looking forward to."

Alexander led Purcell Marian to its second straight state title this past March. The Cavaliers defeated Canal Fulton Northwest 57-48 to win the Division II state final at University of Dayton Arena.

She already participated in the USA Women's Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas in late March. The trials roster is another step toward making the national team.

"This is another huge accomplishment on a long list for Dee Alexander," said She Hoops Ohio's Bryce McKey. "As Ohio’s Ms. Basketball, Dee is a high-level representative of our state and will undoubtedly have a great chance to make the U16 roster in an incredibly talented and competitive pool of players. Having an opportunity to represent your country and play with and against the elite around the entire world is an incredible experience."

Alexander, who received a scholarship offer from the University of Connecticut last week, said she is grateful for the significant opportunity with USA Basketball this spring.

"It's one of my goals and something that's on my checklist so me being able to check it off at least one time," Alexander said.

She has been working out in the Purcell Marian gym after school with the goal of making 150-200 jump shots each day.

"Something that I've really been working on deeply is my shot," Alexander said. "Just being able to shoot the ball with confidence and just shooting off the dribble. My confidence has gone up more and more. I have been getting better with my shot."

Ranked the nation's No. 5 player in the 2025 class by ESPN, Alexander averaged 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals this past season. She has scored 1,361 points in her high school basketball career and is just the second sophomore in Ohio girls basketball history to capture Ohio Ms. Basketball honors.

Just two months after the state final, Alexander will turn her focus toward national competition while representing Purcell Marian and Southwest Ohio.

"Just to be considered for the trials is just a huge accomplishment in itself," Mosley said. "Hope for the best for her. As she always says, just go out there and play the game that she knows how to play. So I'm really looking forward to the 31st of this month of when I think they're going to be naming that team."

Said McKey: "Dee’s ability to score at all levels, her motor which never stops and her ability to defend multiple positions gives her a great chance to secure a spot at USA Basketball."

