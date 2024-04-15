Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander considers UC, Illinois, Ohio State as college choices

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian's 2025 wing Dee Alexander announced Monday morning she is considering the University of Cincinnati, the University of Illinois and The Ohio State University as her final three choices.

She mentioned the three college basketball programs in an Instagram post Monday morning and wrote the "wait is almost over."

Alexander, the two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, was named last week to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team.

She helped Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian is No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

Alexander, the Gatorade Ohio high school girls basketball player of the year, was named the Ohio MaxPreps Player of the Year for a second straight season, too.

Scoring 1,896 points in her high school career, Alexander had been considering 15 programs publicly since announcing the finalists on Instagram in November 2023.

The top 15 schools included — in no particular order — were the following:



Tennessee

University of Southern California

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Connecticut

Cincinnati

Arizona

South Carolina

Iowa

Texas

Illinois

Louisiana State University

Georgia

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record for the past three seasons.

The NCAA's early signing period for basketball starts Nov. 13, 2024.

