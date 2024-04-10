Purcell Marian girls basketball team ranked No. 15 in season's final MaxPreps Top 25

CINCINNATI — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is ranked No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25.

Purcell Marian, a reigning three-time state champion, is the only Ohio girls basketball team ranked in the top 25. Olmsted Falls, the 2024 Division I state champion, is ranked No. 46.

The team defeated Shaker Heights Laurel School 79-52 March 16 in the Division II state final at University of Dayton Arena. Purcell Marian completed its season with a 29-1 record.

Purcell Marian, winners of 27 consecutive games, is the sixth girl's basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

The basketball team won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

Purcell Marian junior wing Dee Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, said after the state final that she is already thinking about next season.

"Our job is not completed yet," Alexander said. "Once we get a state title next year my job will be completed in high school."

