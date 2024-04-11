Purcell Marian junior Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps All-America second team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian 2025 wing Dee Alexander was named Thursday to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team.

Alexander is the only Ohio high school girls basketball player listed on the MaxPreps All-America team. It consists of three teams. Shaker Heights Laurel 2026 guard Saniyah Hall was named an honorable mention selection.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, helped Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title. Purcell Marian is No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

Alexander, the Gatorade Ohio high school girls basketball player of the year, was named the Ohio MaxPreps Player of the Year for a second straight season.

Alexander, who has scored 1,896 points in her high school career, scored 18 points and had 6 rebounds in Purcell Marian's 79-52 win over Shaker Heights Laurel School in the Division II state final March 16 at University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander averaged 18.4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals this past season. She was named the Division II state player of the year for a second straight season. It was her third overall state player of the year honor (2022 Division III award).

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022-2024 - with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record the past three seasons.

