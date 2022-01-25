Three Greater Cincinnati girls basketball players are chosen for the McDonald's All American Game

CINCINNATI — Mount Notre Dame senior combo guard KK Bransford, Winton Woods senior point guard Chance Gray and Mason senior center Kyla Oldacre were selected Tuesday afternoon to the McDonald's All-American Girls Game March 29 in Chicago.

The 2022 all-star game roster was announced during ESPN's "NBA Today" show. The game is at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Bransford, Oldacre and Gray are three of only 24 players selected nationally to compete in the McDonald's All-American Girls Game. This is the first time Greater Cincinnati has had three players selected for the prestigious all-star game in a single year.

Bransford, a University of Notre Dame signee, is on the MaxPreps national player of the year watch list this month.

Bransford, who won the 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball award, has helped to lead the Cougars (17-0) to 89 consecutive wins - the second most in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Bransford enters Tuesday night's game at St. Ursula with 1,984 career points which is 16 points away from joining the OHSAA record book for most career points (2,000 points minimum).

Gray, who is signed with the University of Oregon, is ranked the nation's No. 7 player overall in the 2022 class by ESPN.

Gray was a Division I first-team all-state selection as a junior. Gray has led Winton Woods to a 17-1 record including 15 consecutive wins.

Gray averages 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.2 assists. Gray is 27 points away from reaching the 2,000 points milestone.

Oldacre, a University of Miami (Fla.) signee, averages 13.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists this season for Mason (15-2).

Oldacre averaged 14.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks as a junior at Mason and was very impressive at Nike Nationals last year. The center totaled four double-digit games, including two 20-point outings in Augusta, Ga.

This is the first time a Greater Cincinnati player has been selected for the McDonald's All American Game since former Mason star Sammie Puisis was selected for the 2019 contest.

