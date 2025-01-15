Purcell Marian basketball star Dee Alexander invited to Nike Hoop Summit

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander was named Wednesday afternoon to the women’s basketball roster for the 26th Nike Hoop Summit.

The event, which features men’s and women’s games of the top American high school athletes facing off against a World Team of top international players 19 and younger, is scheduled for April 12 at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and University of Cincinnati signee, is trying to lead Purcell Marian to a fourth consecutive state championship in March.

Purcell Marian (8-4) plays at Summit Country Day (6-6) Thursday night. Alexander averages 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2 steals this season, according to the Miami Valley Conference statistics.

The 2025 USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit roster includes Alexander along with other top high school players around the nation including Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump, Jasmine ‘Jazzy’ Davidson, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Madison Francis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, Emilee Skinner, Jordan Speiser and Hailee Swain.

The USA women’s team is coached by Dan Rolfes (Incarnate Word Academy, Mo.) with assistant coaches Karen Self (Seton Catholic Prep, Ariz.) and Alicia Komaki (Sierra Canyon School, Calif.).

The 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, which will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock, will tip off with the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time followed by the men’s game at approximately 10 p.m.

The Nike Hoop Summit has been held annually since 1995 (with the exception of 2001-03 and 2020-21).

