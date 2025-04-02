Purcell Marian High School basketball star Dee Alexander signs with NIL agency

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School star basketball player Dee Alexander has signed with EZ Sports Group, a name, image and likeness (NIL) sports agency.

Alexander, an incoming University of Cincinnati freshman, is a three-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and two-time Gatorade Ohio player of the year.

EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees said Alexander is the first female athlete to sign with the Women's Division of the agency.

"We are super excited to work for and with Dee as she prepares for her collegiate career," Dees said in a Facebook post announcing the signing.

Alexander completed her storied Ohio high school basketball career in March as she led the Cavaliers to their fourth consecutive girls basketball state championship.

"I enjoyed it," Alexander said in March about concluding her high school career. "I’m grateful for everybody that I had. All of my coaches, all of my teammates. I’m just grateful for everybody.”

The five-star player signed with the Bearcats this past November after she gave a verbal commitment to UC nearly one year ago.

"I get to drive less than two miles down the road to watch her play at home," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said in March. "She is going to be the hometown hero. Highest recruit UC has ever had. I think she's going to go in there and do really great things with them."

Dees, a family friend, coordinated the media event when Alexander made a verbal commitment in front of the Oscar Robertson statue in front of Fifth Third Arena April 17, 2024.

Alexander, the two-time Gatorade Ohio player of the year, completed her Ohio High School Athletic Association career with 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Purcell Marian’s 72-44 win over Avon Lake in the Division III state final at University of Dayton Arena March 14.

Purcell Marian (23-6) became just the fourth girls basketball team in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to win four consecutive state titles.

Alexander, selected to this week's McDonald's All-American Girls Game,scored 2,375 points in her memorable career, which is No. 13 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association scoring list.

Alexander helped to lead the West squad to a 104-82 win over the East in the McDonald's All-American Girls Game Tuesday night in Brooklyn, N.Y. Alexander had four points, nine rebounds, two steals and an assist. Alexander is also invited to next week's Nike Hoop Summitin Portland, Ore.

NIL is not permitted in Ohio High School Athletic Association regulations. However, Alexander has completed her high school basketball eligibility and is able to sign with an agency and participate in NIL.

Alexander has been building her brand in the community for quite some time through her own youth basketball camp and on social media.

"I think it's going to open up many doors with NIL," Mosley said in 2024.

EZ Sports Group also represents several other athletes including locally with UC men's basketball players Rayvon Grffith (Taft High School graduate) and Tyler McKinley (Winton Woods graduate) along with 2028 Huntington (West Va.) Expression Prep 2028 point guard Kameron Mercer, a former Winton Woods Middle School star.

