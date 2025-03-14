Purcell Marian girls basketball team wins fourth consecutive state championship

DAYTON, Ohio — Purcell Marian became just the fourth Ohio girls basketball team to win four consecutive state championships after a 72-44 win over Avon Lake in the Division III state final Friday afternoon at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian (23-6), ranked No. 15 in Ohio by MaxPreps,completes its special journey with a 106-10 record the past four seasons. Purcell Marian won 11 consecutive games to complete this season.

Purcell Marian has six seniors who earned four state championships including Dee Alexander, Cy'Aira Miller, Ky'Aira Miller, Trinity Small, Jaylah Winters and Alexis McDonald.

"I haven't seen them this focused in the four years that they've been here," Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said earlier this week. "The seniors I'm talking about. I think they know what's at stake right now."

Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship. Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13) are the only other Ohio girls basketball programs to win four state championships.

Alexander predicted a fourth consecutive state title after the 2024 championship game.

“It’s very special; we all came in together as one,” Alexander said earlier this week. “And we all made a goal to each other like we all want to leave as one. We all have one goal to complete. Our first goal was always to get better every day. To come in together, to finish together – it’s great.”

Purcell Marian, which made its fifth consecutive state Final Four, is one of three Greater Cincinnati teams competing in the state finals this weekend in Dayton.

Winton Woods (26-0) plays Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (24-2) in the Division II state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Winton Woods is seeking its first girls basketball state championship in program history.

Princeton (21-6) plays Pickerington Central (24-3) in the Division I state final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Princeton is seeking its fourth girls basketball state championship in program history.

