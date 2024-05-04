Purcell Marian girls hoops No. 7 nationally in early MaxPreps 2024-25 rankings

CINCINNATI — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is ranked No. 7 nationally this week in the way-too-early MaxPreps Top 25 for the 2024-25 season.

The reigning three-time state champion is the only Ohio team in the top 25 rankings. The list of teams from around the country was released May 3.

Last month, Purcell Marian was ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps in this past season's final top 25 rankings.

Purcell Marian defeated Shaker Heights Laurel School 79-52 March 16 in the Division II state final at University of Dayton Arena. Purcell Marian completed its season with a 29-1 record.

Purcell Marian, winners of 27 consecutive games, is the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

The team won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley and 2025 wing Dee Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and University of Cincinnati verbal commit, will be recognized at the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony May 8.

Mosley is the Ohio girls basketball coach of the year and Alexander is the Ohio girls basketball player of the year.

"I'm honored to be named coach of the year," Mosley said. "Of course this should be a team award. We don't have this success without every member in our program."

The 2024-25 season is scheduled to begin Nov. 22.

