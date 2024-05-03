Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 2024 class May 8 in Fairfield

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame is set to induct 10 individuals May 8 at Receptions Banquet Hall in Fairfield.

Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. for the annual event, which has celebrated Greater Cincinnati basketball since 1996.

The 2024 GCBHOF inductees include:



Dee Davis

Alex Davis

Nikki Kremer Drew

The late Brandon Hunter

Gerry Lackey

Chris Mack

Doris Scott

Joe Sunderman

Kelly Monahan Whelan

Barvenia Wooten

"This honor of being inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Hall of Fame is very special to me," said Princeton girls basketball coach Dee Davis. "I've gone throughout my life giving my best effort in all that I do. It feels good to be recognized for my efforts. I'm looking forward to Wednesday's event because some of my friends and family will be able to share in this moment this me and I can join a group of some very amazing people who have come before me."

The ceremony will also recognize the current high school players and coaches from Ohio and Northern Kentucky regarding accomplishments from this past season.

The Kentucky boys basketball coach of the year is Campbell County's Brent Sowder. The co-players of the year are Campbell County senior Connor Weinel and Newport sophomore Taylen Kinney.

The Kentucky girls basketball co-coaches of the year are Cooper's Justin Holthaus and Ted Arlinghaus of Holy Cross.

The Kentucky girls basketball player of the year is Cooper senior Liz Freihofer (Eastern Kentucky signee).

The Ohio boys basketball coach of the year is Wyoming's Matt Rooks while Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley (University of Cincinnati signee) and Sycamore senior Raleigh Burgess (Purdue signee) are the co-players of the year.

The Ohio girls basketball coach of the year is Purcell Marian's Jamar Mosley while the Ohio girls basketball player of the year is junior Dee Alexander (UC verbal commitment). Purcell Marian won its third consecutive state title this past season and has earned a No. 15 national ranking by MaxPreps.

The stars of the year awards include DeShaun Jackson (Newport), Aumani Nelson (Holy Cross), Henry Maginn (Oak Hills) and Whitley Davis (Winton Woods).

The scholarship winners include Hudson Blank and Jalynn Brooks (Dixie Heights), Spence Davidson and Will Spitler (Lebanon) and Brittany Campbell (Winton Woods).

