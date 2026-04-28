Princeton 5-star basketball player Kam Mercer scheduled to visit UC on May 5

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School five-star guard Kam Mercer is scheduled to visit the University of Cincinnati campus and meet the men’s basketball coaching staff on May 5, according to his father, Craig Mercer.

Mercer spoke with UC coach Jerrod Calhoun on the phone last week.

Kam Mercer, a 6-foot-5 guard, helped to lead Princeton to its first boys basketball state championship this past March.

Mercer averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for Princeton (25-3) during its Division I state championship season.

Mercer, rated the nation’s No. 7 player in the 2028 class by ESPN, was named a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys’ High School All-America Underclassman Honorable Mention selection in March.

Mercer has scholarship offers that include UC, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Central Florida, Georgia State, Villanova and Xavier, according to 247 Sports and WCPO 9 Sports.

Mercer helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team win a gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup in Juárez, Mexico in June 2025. Mercer averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games off the bench.

Mercer was invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp earlier this month in Indianapolis.

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