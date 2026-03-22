Princeton wins first boys basketball state championship in school history

DAYTON, Ohio — The Princeton High School boys basketball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

The Vikings defeated Hilliard Bradley 59-28 Sunday afternoon in the Division I state final at University of Dayton Arena. It is the first boys basketball state championship since Princeton High School opened in September 1958.

Princeton (24-3) made its third state final appearance in program history on Sunday.

Princeton was the Division I state runner-up in 2009 and the Class AAA (large school) state runner-up in 1972.

Princeton entered Sunday ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio boys basketball rankings while Hilliard Bradley was tied for No. 4.

Princeton won 10 consecutive games to conclude the season. The Vikings had several highlights throughout the season, including a regional championship and a highly-anticipated regular-season matchup against Lakota West at Xavier University's Cintas Center.

Princeton defeated Lakewood St. Edward 77-51 in a state semifinal Saturday night at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Princeton is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week. The Division I state final concluded the 104th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament.

Wyoming won the Division IV state championship Friday afternoon in Dayton. It was Wyoming's first state title in 97 years of the boys basketball program.

Summit Country Day played in a Division V state semifinal Friday afternoon in Dayton. The Silver Knights completed their season as a state semifinalist.

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