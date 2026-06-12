Bengals announce 2026 open training camp practices, including night practice at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — As football season nears, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the training camp practices fans can attend this summer.

Training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 29, with opportunities for fans to attend 10 practices — including one Friday night practice at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will practice at Paycor on Friday, Aug 7, starting at 6 p.m. The practice is free to attend, though a ticket is required.

Family-friendly activities and photo opportunities will also be available throughout the stadium during the event. Fans hoping to attend can claim a ticket on Thursday, July 23, in the Bengals app.

There will also be four practices open only to season ticket holders and waitlist members. Those practices are Aug. 1, 6, 9 and 15. Members must claim their free tickets in the Bengals app Tuesday, July 21.

The rest of the open practices are free to attend with no ticket required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Seating is available in bleachers next to the fields, while standing room is set along the sidelines. Players can sign autographs along the sidelines after practice.

Fans attending open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields are encouraged to park at Lots A, B or D or CRG West. All open practices will follow the NFL's clear bag policy.

Here is the full fan schedule for Bengals training camp (times are subject to change):



Wednesday, July 29: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, July 30: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Aug. 1 * : Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

: Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 3: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Aug. 6 * : Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon

: Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 7 ˆ : Gates open at 4:30 p.m., practice is 6-7:30 p.m.

: Gates open at 4:30 p.m., practice is 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 ⁺ : Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 * : Gates open at 1:15 p.m., practice is 2:15-4:15 p.m.

: Gates open at 1:15 p.m., practice is 2:15-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice is 10-11:45 a.m.

* = season ticket and waitlist members only; ticket is required

ˆ = stadium practice; ticket is required

⁺ = club members only; ticket is required